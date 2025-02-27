The Utrerano came out with obvious samples of pain of the cotted duel before the Royal Society and can be several weeks off



02/27/2025



Updated at 09: 58h.





Dani Ceballos will not be in the Real Betis – Real Madrid. The midfielder was injured in the second part of the match he played on Wednesday night at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián after a clash with Kubo and had to be removed from the pitch with obvious samples of pain in his right knee. The first explorations indicate that it can be several weeks off, so that for now he will not be able to play this Saturday at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

Waiting for a total diagnosis that affects Betis is that the Utrerano joins the possible absences of Madrid for this Saturday’s duel in Heliopolis. In the duel against Real Sociedad, resolved by 0-1 with both Endrick in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, they were not Courtois, Fede Valverde and Mbappé For different discomfort.

Ceballos visits to Villamarín with Real Madrid are always special since he left in the summer of 2017 to the white team after forming and standing out in Betis. Your winks to greeniblancos colors and The recurring attempts by both parts of joining their paths They have kept the relationship between the parties alive but it has not been possible to give their return to what is their home.

In recent times, Ceballos has been a faithful defender of the Betic quarry from a distance with different opinions of support to players who leave the lower greeniblancos ranks such as Mateo, Dani Pérez and Jesús Rodríguez.