



The name of Dani Ceballos A match between Real Betis and Real Madrid appears every time on the calendar. On March 1 he presented himself as a possibility of seeing the Utrerano again in the lawn of Benito Villamarín. However, an injury suffered on Wednesday in the last minutes of the match against Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals left the Real Madrid footballer without options to participate in the visit to Heliopolis that ended with the Betic Triunfo 2-1.

According to the medical part offered by the Madrid entity, Dani Ceballos suffered an injury to the semi -manufacturer with affectation of the tendon of the left leg.

«Very sad for not being able to help my team in this important section of the season. And very sad to have to stop in which I felt it was my best time … but football is like that, it is not always easy, much less fair. So it is time to face it with strength, wanting to fight and with the certainty that I will return even stronger, ”you could read in the message posted on social networks by the Real Madrid footballer after the injury suffered on Wednesday.

In spite of everything, the Utrerano did not want to miss the opportunity to live live the Real Betis-Real Madrid. The Utrerano was in Benito Villamarín and in the prolegomena of the party could be seen in the grass dialoguing, for example, with Joaquín Sánchez, Manu Fajardo and José Manuel Álvarez Casado.