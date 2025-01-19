Transfer market that opensWhether in summer or winter, souk named after Dani Ceballos always links to the orbit of Real Betis for his return. Even with open negotiations with the real Madrid as happened during the month of August 2024 before the possibility of incorporating new footballers to start the new 24-25 season that They did not crystallize due to high pretensions that the Madrid team requested so that the operation could take place.

On this occasion, with William Carvalho on indefinite leave and the issues that the first Betic team is having in the play creation and ball circulationthe possibility has also been raised that Ceballos had returned home, at least on loan until the end of the current campaigngiven the little prominence it is having in the Ancelotti’s orders (accumulates so far 912 minutes in 20 official matches that has disputed).

This Sunday, in the duel that has facing Madrid with Las Palmasand which has ended with Real Madrid beat 4 to 1Dani Ceballos has been holder due to the last minute loss of Tchouameni in the white team’s midfield and It was a great game. It has been so much so that when it has been replaced in the 83rd minute by the youth squad Chema Andrés, the Utrerano He was fired by the Bernabéu with a great ovation and with the Madrid stadium chanting his name.

At the end of the match, Ceballos spoke to the media in the mixed zone of the Bernabéu and was asked about his future and his eternal connection to Betis, although he was clear and closed the door to returning, at least for what remains. winter market: «I will stay at Real Madrid until the end of the season for sure and I wish Betis the best this season» was the response of the former player and Betic youth squad.