02/27/2025



Updated at 14: 44h.





Dani Ceballos, Spanish midfielder of Real Madrid suffers an injury to the semi -man -muscle with affectation of the tendon of the left leg, so he will face a period of leave of two months, as the White Club has communicated. At least, the next three league matches and the round of 16 of the Champions League against Atlético de Madrid ,.

“After the tests carried out today to our player Dani Ceballos for the medical services of Real Madrid, an injury in the semimembranous muscle has been diagnosed with affectation of the tendon of the left leg,” said the Madrid entity.

Very sad for not being able to help my team in this important section of the season. And very sad to have to stop where I felt it was my best moment … But football is like that, it is not always easy, much less fair. So it is time to face it with strength, with desire … pic.twitter.com/kka4b4ksv9 – Daniel Ceballos (@daniceballos46) February 27, 2025

Although Real Madrid advanced that his return is “pending evolution”, the Andalusian player will be on decreased approximate Bernabéu.

Carlo Ancelotti loses the player who until now had taken the rudder of the Madrid game, and will have to find a solution that points to Croatian Luka Modric, who at 39 will probably increase his presence in the headlines. The rest of the midfielders —tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde – are also available.