Finally a quiet game for Ancelotti, who will sleep this Sunday with half a smile. There are still 18 days left, but Madrid is already the leader and he has a comfortable league schedule ahead of him in the short term. Perfect moment to deploy the rearview mirror. Now it is Atlético and, above all, Barça, who have the obligation not to fail. And Ancelotti wanted to settle scores.

«I’m still a little confused, because we played bad football and I see that Madrid is the leader. I will continue studying who is wrong. Sometimes we play well and sometimes less well. But that we play badly, that the team is not working… Ok, sometimes it doesn’t have good balance or commitment, but nobody is perfect. I don’t see a super team that plays fantastic. We play according to the characteristics of the team we have,” he explained. Ancelotti, who assured that the criticism is much harsher with him and with Madrid than with the rest of the coaches and teams.

The Italian praised the game Mbappe and he took advantage of it to once again pass a bill to those who believed that he should not play as ‘9’: «He is the best center forward in the world. It was doubtful if he could play there or should play on the left wing. “I think he is better in the central zone than on the wing because the unmarking he does is unique and he can take advantage of it better in that area of ​​the field.”

Mbappé, who scored the first of his two goals from a penalty, is the team’s second kicker. Ancelotti revealed after the victory against Las Palmas that the order will be Vinicius, Kylian and Bellingham. And, while the Brazilian returns, who still has another game of suspension, the figure of Mbappé grows, finally great: «It is a dream when the Bernabéu applauds you. I am very happy, I am already adapted to the team and I can play how I want with my teammates and with personality. “I think we’re all enjoying it.”









Enjoying and suffering. The Frenchman acknowledged that the defeat against Barça hurt: “I think we must be united. It is logical that people did not leave happy on Thursday, after missing a 2-0 and the final of the Super Cupbut there are many titles ahead, the most important ones.

One of them is the Champions League, a tournament that Madrid has won 15 times, two of them to Atlético. Ceballos, who scored a great game against Las Palmas, was in charge of reminding Cholo, who on Friday complained about the refereeing at the Bernabéu: “He has not overcome the two finals he has lost against Real Madrid.”