The worst omens have been confirmed for Dani Ceballos, Real Madrid midfielder, who will be about two months off due to a muscle injury, which occurred during the meeting against Real Sociedad. Destrozo is important for whites, since the Andalusian will miss eight league games, the eighths and hypothetical rooms of the Champions League and the return of the Copa del Rey.

“After the tests carried out today to our player Dani Ceballos for the medical services of Real Madrid, an injury in the semi -manufacturer muscle with the affectation of the left leg tendon has been diagnosed,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

The Andalusian had become undisputed holder for Ancelotti

This decline is a new setback for Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, for whom Ceballos had become a headline in the last games instead of French Camavinga. The problems on the right side, which have forced Valverde in many games to that position, has also left the center of the orphan field of available players.

In addition to the aforementioned Valverde, usual on the right side, Ancelotti has available to Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Modric to face a good number of matches in the next two months.

Specifically, if the recovery times are fulfilled Ceballos will miss eight league games, the round of 16 of the Champions League against Atlético de Madrid and some hypothetical rooms, and the return of the semifinal of the Copa del Rey against the Royal Society.

The player was “very sad to have to stop” in which he “felt” that it was his “best moment” after suffering a “semi -man -muscle injury with affectation of the tendon of the left leg” that will keep him out of the playing land about two months.

“Very sad for not being able to help my team in this important section of the season. And very sad to have to stop where I felt it was my best time … ”, he shared on his social networks.

“But football is like that, it is not always easy, much less fair. So it is time to face it with strength, wanting to fight and with the certainty that I will return even stronger. This is not over. I have left worse. Thanks for so much love … see you soon, before what you think. ”He added.