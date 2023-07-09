The third running of the bulls of the Sanfermines will be starred by the most difficult bulls to run and the ones that cause the most gorings, those from the Cebada Gago ranch. It is the first time that the most dangerous livestock runs on a Sunday, the day on which the most runners register in the running of the bulls.

In their 32 participations they have left 60 injured, which means an average of 1.87 young men injured by confinement. The average is higher if we only take into account its last 11 editions: 23, more than 2 due to confinement.

The Cebada Gago bulls took the headlines in 2022. On July 11 they staged the toughest running of the bulls of the festivities, leaving 3 gored, 2 of them in the same bullring. The slowest confinement of the eight was also his, overcoming the 3-minute barrier (3 minutes and 8 seconds).

In his more than 30 participations, Cebada Gago had never fought on the last day of the week. The crowd of runners together with the danger of these bulls predict a complicated running of the bulls. In the last 3 races held on a Sunday there have been 6 injuries from an antler, an average of 2 per running of the bulls.

The logical thing would be a long race. Almost 60% of the running of the bulls carried out by the Cebada Gago bulls have lasted more than 3 minutes, the highest average of all the herds announced. And if the race is long, there are more chances of mishaps. Barely 15% of their running of the bulls have lasted less than 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Cebada Gago is the farm that has starred in the third San Fermín bull run the most times in more than 40 years. This will be the seventh time they have run on this day. On this date there are 12 gored runners, an average of 2 per confinement.