A new round of negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is scheduled to begin this Sunday (31), as reported by the official Egyptian television channel Al-Qahera, and cited by The Washington Post.

An anonymous Israeli army official confirmed that the talks are expected to take place in Cairo. Israeli army radio Galatz reported that government representatives should arrive in the Egyptian capital this Sunday.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the approval of a new round of negotiations. The radio reported that Israel's intelligence agencies could join the negotiations if there is progress in the talks.

A few weeks ago, attempts to reach a deal that would guarantee a six-week ceasefire and hostage exchange during the holy month of Ramadan failed. Ramadan started on March 11th.

Preliminary negotiations included a ceasefire and the release of women, children, sick and elderly people held by the terrorist group Hamas. The deal would also involve captured Israeli soldiers.