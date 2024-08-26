Jerusalem.- High-level talks in Cairo aimed at a cease-fire and hostage release agreement that would at least temporarily end the 10-month war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ended without a final deal, a U.S. official said. But talks will continue at lower levels in the coming days in an effort to resolve remaining sticking points.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said low-level “working teams” will remain in Cairo to meet with mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt in hopes of addressing remaining disagreements. The official called the recent negotiations, which began Thursday in Cairo and continued through Sunday, “constructive” and said all sides were working “to reach a final, implementable agreement.”

The talks included CIA Director William Burns and David Barnea, head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. A Hamas delegation received briefings from Egyptian and Qatari mediators but did not participate directly in the negotiations.

The developments came after Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire early on Sunday but refrained from unleashing a feared full-scale war as both sides signaled their most intense confrontation in months was over.

Hezbollah claimed it attacked an Israeli military intelligence center near Tel Aviv as part of a barrage of hundreds of rockets and drones, and Israel said its dozens of strikes had been preemptive to avoid a larger one. Neither side presented evidence.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the attack, a retaliation against Israel for the killing of a senior Hezbollah official in Beirut last month, had been delayed to give a chance for ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and for pro-Iran groups backed by Iran to discuss with Iran the possibility of launching a joint attack on Israel. The joint deployment of Israeli and US military forces also played a role.

“We reserve the right to respond later” if the objectives of Sunday’s attack are not met, Nasrallah said, adding that Houthi rebels in Yemen – and Iran itself – have yet to respond. But he told the Lebanese people: “At this moment, the country can take a breath and relax.”

Israel and Hezbollah said they had only targeted military targets. Israel said Hezbollah had not hit any military targets, but that one Israeli navy soldier had been killed and two others wounded either by one of the projectiles or its debris. Two Hezbollah fighters and a militant from an allied group were killed, the groups said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military had eliminated thousands of rockets targeting northern Israel and shot down drones heading toward the center of the country.

“I repeat: this is not the end of the story,” he added.

Diverted flights and air raid sirens

Air raid sirens were activated across northern Israel, and Israel’s international airport closed and diverted flights for about an hour.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said some 100 Israeli aircraft hit 270 targets, 90 percent of them rocket launchers aimed at northern Israel. He said they were investigating the percentage of rockets and drones intercepted, but that the “vast majority” were blocked.

Hezbollah said its attack included more than 320 Katyusha rockets targeting multiple locations in Israel and a “large number” of drones.

Some Israelis were shocked. In the northern city of Acre, Saadia Even Tsur, a 76-year-old retired teacher, said she was at synagogue and arrived home five minutes after her room was damaged. “I went upstairs and saw the magnitude of the miracle that had happened to me,” she said. A window was broken and debris lay on the bed.

Lebanon’s acting Economy Minister Amin Salam said after an emergency cabinet meeting that officials were “feeling a little more optimistic” about a reduction in tensions after both sides confirmed the operations had ended.

US President Joe Biden was “closely monitoring developments in Israel and Lebanon,” according to Sean Savett, a spokesman for the National Security Council. The Pentagon said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, and had ordered the two US aircraft carrier groups to remain in the region. In recent weeks, the US military has been increasing its presence across the region.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. CQ Brown arrived in Israel on Sunday night for meetings on what the Israeli military called “joint preparations in the region as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.”

Full-scale war appears to have been averted for now.

Danny Citrinowicz, an expert at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, said Hezbollah may be trying to “balance the equation without escalating to war.” Each side now hopes its narrative will be enough to declare victory and avoid a broader confrontation, he said.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel almost immediately after the start of the Gaza war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel. Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire almost daily, displacing tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border.

Hezbollah, which fought Israel to a stalemate in the summer of 2006, is believed to be far more powerful now than it was during that conflict. The United States and Israel estimate it has some 150,000 rockets and is capable of reaching anywhere inside Israel. The group has also developed drones capable of evading Israel’s defenses, as well as precision-guided munitions.

Israel has vowed a crushing response to any major Hezbollah attack. It has an extensive multi-layered missile defense system and is backed by a U.S.-led coalition that helped it shoot down hundreds of missiles and drones fired from Iran earlier this year.

Hezbollah is a close ally of Iran, which has also threatened to retaliate against Israel for the killing of a senior Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in a blast in Tehran last month. Israel has not said whether it was involved.

Iranian state media on Sunday highlighted Hezbollah’s attack as successful, although there was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities.

The United States and other mediators see a ceasefire in Gaza as key to avoiding a wider Middle East conflagration. Hezbollah has said it will halt its attacks on Israel if a ceasefire in Gaza is reached.

Talks in Cairo on Sunday aimed to narrow the gap between a proposed truce and the release of dozens of Hamas hostages.

In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said it had killed two people who allegedly tried to run over soldiers in Ariel, lightly wounding one of them.