A draft humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza war fails despite broad support in the UN Security Council. The USA is vetoing it out of consideration for its ally Israel.

New York – A draft resolution for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza war has failed in the UN Security Council.

Although 13 of the 15 members of the committee voted in favor in New York, the USA vetoed the draft submitted by the United Arab Emirates. Great Britain abstained. Similar initiatives had previously failed due to resistance from the USA. The US has always stood behind Israel and stated that such advances through a resolution could jeopardize ongoing diplomatic efforts on the ground.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres had previously urged the UN Security Council to advocate for such a humanitarian ceasefire. In a corresponding letter to the Council, he referred to Article 99 of the UN Charter. This allows the Secretary General to bring to the attention of the Security Council “any matter which, in his opinion, may jeopardize the guarantee of international peace and security” and, according to the UN, has not been used for decades.

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel’s history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7th in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip. More than 1,200 people were killed. The subsequent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have now killed more than 17,400 people, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. dpa