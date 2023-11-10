Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Split

Volodymyr Zelensky explains when he would be ready to discuss a ceasefire with Russia. Is an early end to the war conceivable?

Kiev – About five months after the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive to liberate Russian-occupied territories, things appear to have come to a standstill on the front. If terrain gains occur on one side, it is often only a few meters per day. Hundreds of people come here every week Ukraine war killed. President Volodymyr Zelensky further back – also that Ukraine is under pressure given the war situation.

Are negotiations for a ceasefire and an end to the war in sight? The US broadcaster NBC reports that the US and EU are in talks with Kiev about possible negotiations with Russia. Selenskyj recently gave some conditions for this.

Ceasefire in the Ukraine war? Zelenskyj names conditions for talks with Russia

For negotiations with Russia to end the war, Zelensky calls for “the restoration of territorial integrity, rights and freedom of citizens.” Territorial cessions to Russia, including the one annexed in 2014 Crimea, he categorically rejects. It is also about “restoring justice,” he says Newsweek quoted.

“Restoration of sovereignty is the most important principle for ending the hot phase of the war,” Zelensky said. “Everything will end in peace.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyj, President of Ukraine, on a visit near the front © Ukraine Presidency via Bestimage/Imago

However, there are no signs from Russia of responding to this. Moscow “simply doesn’t want that and imagines the world in its own way,” Zelensky said loudly RBK Ukraine. Although the president understands calls for a ceasefire, he emphasized that Russia’s rulers Wladimir Putin not stop with Ukraine and they would not be “the last” victims. The Kremlin is now calling on Kiev to recognize Russia’s control over the annexed territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and partly also Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. In addition, Ukraine must commit to demilitarization and remain neutral – i.e. not into the NATO enter.

Zelensky continues to warn against Putin

Zelensky had repeatedly warned against freezing the conflict. Russia must withdraw all his troops from Ukrainian territory, otherwise Putin’s army could regroup and attack again soon afterwards. Due to the attack in February 2022, Russia’s president is no longer a trustworthy negotiating partner. Zelenskyj fears next Russian attacks on MoldovaGeorgia or even NATO states also see crumbling support from the West for the Ukraine in the war that has been going on for 20 months

In the US Republican election campaign, arms deliveries to Ukraine have become a controversial topic. In Slovakia, which had supported Ukraine with weapons in about 20 months of defensive war against Russia, the new government has announced that it will no longer supply them. “We have nothing to do with the war,” said Prime Minister Robert Fico, explaining his decision.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

NATO calls for further support for Ukraine against Russia

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on the allies not to let up in their military support for Ukraine in the fight against the Russian attackers. “We must continue to give the Ukrainians the weapons they need to remain strong on the battlefield so that they can be strong at the negotiating table tomorrow,” he said on Thursday before a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Berlin.

Stoltenberg praised the German contribution as the second largest supporter of Ukraine after the USA. Specifically, he mentioned the delivery of infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks as well as anti-aircraft systems. “These contributions help Ukraine defend its freedom. And they help to keep Europe safe.” Negotiations to end the war are currently not in sight. According to Kiev, a new international peace summit could take place in February 2024. (lrg/dpa)