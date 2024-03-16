Negotiations to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip are expected to resume this Sunday (17) in Doha, Qatar, with the presence of an Israeli delegation to respond to Hamas' updated proposal, EFE reported this Saturday (16) a source of Egyptian intelligence.

The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the new round of talks will take place in Doha, not Cairo, the location of the latest consultations, and will include Egyptian and Qatari representatives and a delegation from the Mossad, the intelligence service. Israeli intelligence, without the participation of the Islamic terrorist group Hamas.

A source told Reuters that Mossad chief David Barnea will arrive in Doha on Sunday for talks with Qatari and Egyptian officials.

According to the source, discussions will focus on the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas' demands, including the number of Palestinian prisoners that could be released in exchange for Israeli hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to the source heard by EFE, Israeli objections stem mainly from its demand that Hamas reveal the names of the hostages and the number of people who died in captivity.

On the other hand, a Palestinian source in Cairo, also informed about the talks, told EFE that the updated Hamas project includes three phases, instead of two as suggested the previous day (classified as “still unrealistic” by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu).

The first phase envisages an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages in different phases and a temporary truce lasting 42 days that later, in the second phase, will become a permanent ceasefire.

For this first phase, the movement demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Al Rashid and Salah al Din streets to allow the return of displaced people and the passage of aid to the north of the Gaza Strip, as well as guaranteeing freedom of movement.

Hamas also suggested – according to this source, since the Palestinian group has not officially confirmed this information – the exchange of 50 Palestinian prisoners for each living Israeli female soldier, although it did not offer further details about the rest of the hostages.

With the start of the second phase, Hamas demands a permanent ceasefire before any exchange of soldiers.

Finally, in the third phase, the proposal includes the implementation of a comprehensive reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and an end to the “harassment” of the Palestinian enclave.

Mediators will try to pressure both sides to reach a ceasefire, which was expected to be reached before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 11.

In the October 7 attacks, Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped around 250. After hostage exchanges with Palestinian prisoners, rescues and recovery of bodies in recent months, around 130 hostages remain in Gaza. Israeli intelligence estimates that approximately 30 of them are dead. (With EFE Agency)