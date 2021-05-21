ofCindy Boden shut down

Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. Thousands of Palestinians celebrated this move on Friday morning. The news ticker.

In the morning hours of Friday (May 21), a ceasefire between Israel * and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip came into effect (see first report).

Thousands of people then streamed onto the streets in the Gaza Strip (see update from May 21, 6:34 a.m.).

US President Joe Biden * speaks of a “real opportunity” (see update from May 21, 6:34 a.m.).

This news ticker on the Middle East conflict is continuously updated.

Update from May 21, 6:34 a.m .: The time had come early on Friday morning: Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Israel ended their harsh attacks on each other for the time being. A ceasefire brokered by Egypt came into effect at 2 a.m. (1 a.m. CEST) and was initially observed by both sides. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the previous exchange of blows cost 232 lives in the Gaza Strip. Israel speaks of 12 killed in their country. In the Gaza Strip, thousands of people streamed into the streets and breathed their relief at the end of the horror with fireworks, shots in the air and shouts of “Allahu akbar” amid the ruins.

Following the agreement on the ceasefire, US President Joe Biden said there was now a “real opportunity” to make progress towards lasting peace in the Middle East. A spokesman for Netanyahu stressed, however, that the ceasefire was carried out without any preconditions. UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the end of the fighting and called on all sides to abide by the agreement. The Portuguese had previously expressed shock about the death of many civilians. “If there is a hell on earth, it is the life of the children in Gaza,” he said in New York.

Middle East conflict: ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds for the time being – both sides achieve goals

Despite numerous destruction in its infrastructure and the many victims, Hamas sees itself as the winner. She has proven herself to be the true protector of Jerusalem and a fighter for the rights of the Palestinian people, Hamas leader Mushir al-Masri said in Gaza on Thursday. This was directed against Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank, who is more willing to compromise in relation to Israel, and who, unlike Hamas, does not deny Israel its right to exist. Hamas also managed to spark serious unrest between Jewish and Arab Israelis and to draw the attention of the international community back to the unresolved conflict.

Israel, for its part, wanted an end to the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. This goal has been achieved for the time being, although, according to Israeli information, the Palestinians shot down a total of 4,340 rockets at Israel. In addition, the ability of Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip to carry out future attacks on Israel should be reduced. The well-equipped Israeli army was able to do that too, albeit at a high humanitarian price, with which Israel is attracting criticism. And Hamas always recovered from previous blows after a few years.

Ceasefire in the Middle East conflict: Hamas and Israel agree – Foreign Minister Maas gives first details

First report from May 20th: Munich / Gaza / Tel Aviv – Rockets and fighter jets should stay on the ground: Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict * from Thursday night to Friday (May 21).

This was confirmed by the Palestinian organization Hamas in the evening. The media had previously reported that the Israeli security cabinet approved a ceasefire. The ARD and the ZDF also reported on Thursday evening of a ceasefire in the region.

Armistice in the Middle East conflict: Hamas and Israel seem to agree

In the afternoon, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) met with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmud Abbas, the President of the West Bank. The ceasefire should apply from Friday, 2 a.m. (CET).

Maas said in “heute journal” on ZDF: “We coordinated very closely with the Americans. We also talked to the Egyptians who have contacts with Hamas. ”In the last few days it was very successful to talk to everyone involved. Now the Israeli cabinet still has to confirm the ceasefire, said Maas, who was on the tarmac for the return flight to Germany during the TV interview. An official confirmation from Netanyahu was still missing at this point in time.

Armistice in the Middle East conflict: Heiko Maas met with Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmud Abbas

It is now a matter of rebuilding trust between the two sides, said Maas, representing the Federal Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) *. He continued to advocate the “two-state solution” and called Hamas “terrorists”.

The Federal Foreign Minister continued to report that talks between Israel * and the Palestinian Authority should soon take place. Maas also warned of individual provocations in the coming days that could “rekindle the conflict”.

The last time there had been the most violent fighting between the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas and the Israeli military in years after clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers and security forces in Jerusalem.