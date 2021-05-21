D.he ceasefire in the Gaza conflict that came into force early Friday morning held for the first six hours. By Friday morning, no new rocket alarms had been raised in Israel for a fire by Palestinian militants, and no further Israeli attacks were recorded in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire entered into force on Friday 2:00 a.m. local time (1:00 a.m. CEST). It had been approved by the Israeli cabinet and the leadership of the Islamist Hamas organization in Gaza.

The parties to the conflict followed a suggestion made by Egyptian mediators. However, they warned that the ceasefire would lapse if the other side did not adhere to the underlying agreement. Thousands of people flocked to the streets in the Gaza Strip, venturing relief at the end of the horror amid ruins. They set off fireworks, fired shots in the air and shouted “Allahu akbar!” (God is great!).

The eleven-day exchange of blows killed 232 people in Gaza and twelve people in Israel. The conflict escalated with the rocket fire on Jerusalem by militant Palestinians. This was preceded by clashes and conflicts between Jews and Arabs in the two communities holy city.

Biden sees a “real opportunity” in the ceasefire

According to US President Joe Biden, the ceasefire offers a “real opportunity” to make progress towards lasting peace in the Middle East. The United States, together with the United Nations and other partners, are ready to help the Palestinian Authority with humanitarian aid and assistance in reconstruction, Biden said in the White House on Thursday (local time).

UN Secretary General António Guterres also welcomed the ceasefire. He calls on all sides to adhere to the agreement, said Guterres. Now it has to be a quick reconstruction and resumption of serious talks, said the UN chief. The United Nations would support Israel and the Palestinians in this.

In the hours before the ceasefire was announced, Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Israel and the Palestinian territories. In doing so, he again clearly stood by the side of the Jewish state. “For us the security of Israel, as well as the security of all Jews in Germany, is non-negotiable,” he emphasized. Maas met with sympathy and goodwill from his Israeli hosts. His Israeli counterpart Gabi Aschkenazi said: “I thank him for visiting us at this time, at a time when rockets are falling.”

Hamas criticizes Maas as “partisan”

Hamas, on the other hand, condemned Maas’ statements as “partisan”. “We are shocked by the media statements by the German Foreign Minister (…) regarding the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Hamas’ International Affairs Office wrote in a statement.

The consequences of the brutal exchange of blows that Hamas began on May 10 with rocket fire in the direction of Jerusalem are devastating. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Thursday, 65 children and adolescents are among the 232 Palestinian victims. 1900 people suffered injuries. 1,800 apartments and houses were destroyed, including five high-rise buildings. Numerous government buildings and all police stations were also reduced to rubble. Israel’s attacks on the Hamas tunnel system, the so-called Metro, also wreaked havoc on the infrastructure.

Nevertheless, Hamas sees itself as the winner. She has proven herself to be the true protector of Jerusalem and a fighter for the rights of the Palestinian people, said the leading Hamas member, Muschir al-Masri, in Gaza on Thursday. This was directed against the Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank, who is more willing to compromise in relation to Israel, and who, unlike Hamas, does not deny Israel its right to exist. Hamas also managed to spark serious unrest between Jewish and Arab Israelis and to draw the attention of the international community back to the unresolved conflict.

Israel, for its part, wanted an end to the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. This goal has initially been achieved, although according to Israeli reports the Palestinians shot down a total of 4,340 rockets at Israel, killing 12 people and injuring more than 300. In addition, the ability of Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip to carry out future attacks on Israel should be reduced. The well-equipped Israeli army was able to do that too, albeit at a high humanitarian price, with which Israel is attracting criticism. And Hamas always recovered from previous blows after a few years.