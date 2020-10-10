The agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, reached following the talks in Moscow, entered into force at 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time).

It should be reminded that following the consultations in Moscow, the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia adopted a joint document. According to Sergei Lavrov, an agreement was reached on a ceasefire from 12:00 on October 10 “for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead.”

The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said that the Karabakh Defense Army received an order to cease fire, reports RIA News…

On September 27, another escalation of the conflict took place in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of shelling. Civilian casualties were reported.