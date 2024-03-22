ANDThe United States called this Friday for the first time in the Security Council for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza, but the resolution, which had 11 favorable votes, did not go ahead due to the veto of Russia and China, also supported by Algeria.

That Russia and China imposed their veto can also be understood for geopolitical reasons and their rivalry with the United States in a world that is no longer unipolar, but beyond that there are reasons in the same text that can explain its failure.

And it was Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, ambassador of a small Caribbean country like Guyana, with hardly any geopolitical weight, who, after abstaining from the vote, later best explained the gaps in that text drafted by the US and patiently negotiated for a month.

1. It does not “call” for a ceasefire, but rather “establishes the imperative of an immediate ceasefire”: the deliberate elimination of the verb “call” has upset several countries, as they consider that means watering down the demands on the partiesand specifically Israel, to call for arms.

2. Links the ceasefire with the release of the hostages: according to the diplomat, this reasoning is equivalent to justify the collective punishment of Palestinians for the crimes of a few. Both issues should not be conditioned or linked.

3. Ambiguity about Israel's responsibility: in the text there are specific demands to Hamas (free the hostages) but none directly addressed to Israel. There is no mention of who is responsible for 1.5 million Gazans crowding into Rafah – at the southern end of the Gaza Strip -, there is no mention of who is blocking access to humanitarian aid, or who is carrying out forced displacements of the civilian population. . In a resolution of 2,036 words and 41 paragraphs “the occupying power is only mentioned once in the penultimate paragraph”said the diplomat.

4. Gives the green light to the future operation in Rafah: the fact that the resolution speaks of “ongoing and future military operations” and the need to “significantly reduce harm to civilians” was criticized by many countries during the negotiations of the resolution, said the diplomat, since it was equivalent to bless the operation in Rafah and would put the Security Council in the role of “complicit in the atrocities being committed in Gaza now and in the future.”

5. Ignores the role of UNRWA: several countries asked the US. to include in the text a statement of support for the main UN agency in Gaza, openly questioned by Israel despite being “the backbone” (in the words of the UN) of the humanitarian response in Gaza. Rodrigues-Birkett said she felt “disappointed” because the text only includes the investigation in which she is immersed at the agency.

6. It has not been the result of consensus: Despite the long month that has passed since its first presentation and the writing of six different drafts, the final text it did not reflect the broad consensuses agreed upon on numerous issues over this time.

EFE