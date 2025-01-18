The Government of Israel approved this Friday the ceasefire agreement reached with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) for the Gaza Strip that will allow hostilities to cease and the release of the hostages who remain held in the Palestinian enclave since the attacks of Palestinian militias on October 7, 2023.

“The Government has approved the general lines for the return of the kidnapped. The release schedule for the hostages will come into effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025,” the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on the social network X.

Israel’s security cabinet had given the ‘green light’ to the agreement early this Friday, although the pact was to be ratified by the council of ministers in a meeting that lasted several hours.

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, had announced shortly before that he would vote in favor of the agreement, as had the Minister of Education, Yoav Kisch, who has prioritized the release of the hostages in the face of the “high” “moral” costs of the agreement.

On the other hand, the Ministers of Finance and National Security, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, respectively, have shown themselves against the pact with Hamas. The leader of Otzma Yehudit threatened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the day before with withdrawing his party from the coalition if the agreement went ahead.

The United States and Qatar announced on Wednesday that, as main mediators between Israel and Hamas, the parties had reached an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza that includes the release of hostages in exchange for an undetermined number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

The pact, reached after months of indirect talks, It will be divided into three phases. The first of them will last 42 days and will certify the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli troops towards the border and the exchange of 33 hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase will consist of the distribution of “safe and effective” humanitarian aid in much of Gaza, devastated after more than 15 months of offensive. The repair of health centers will also be carried out and civil supplies and fuel will be allowed to enter the enclave. As the first phase is certified, more details of the second and third will be announced. pact stage.

From 7.30 on Sunday

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday (time in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands), according to reported the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar in your X social network account.

“We recommend residents take precautionsexercise maximum caution and wait for instructions from official sources,” said the spokesman, Majed al Ansari, whose country has acted as mediator in the talks.

The declaration of the exact time of the beginning of the truce takes place at the end of a night in which the plenary session of the Government of Israel has ratified the terms of the truce that the Israeli security cabinet (the ministers in charge of national defense with the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, at the helm) had previously accepted on Friday afternoon.