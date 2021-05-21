Palestinians rallied by the thousands early Friday after a ceasefire went into effect in the latest Gaza war, and many saw it as a costly victory but clear for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel promised to respond with a “new level of force” to any other hostility.

The ceasefire came this Friday after the 11 days of war caused more than 200 deaths, the vast majority Palestinians, and widespread devastation in the already impoverished Gaza Strip, ruled by Hamas. But the waves of missiles that paralyzed life in much of Israel are seen by many Palestinians as a brave answer to what was perceived as Israeli abuses in Jerusalem, the emotional heart of the conflict.

The truce faced a first test on Friday, when dozens of thousands of Palestinians turned out for weekly prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, a holy site for both Muslims and Jews. The celebratory demonstrations gave way to new clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police.

New clashes on the Esplanade of the Mosques. Photo: AFP

Celebrations in Gaza

Thousands of people took to the streets of Gaza at the start of the ceasefire at 02:00 in the morning. Young men Palestinian flags waved and Hamas, handed out sweets, honked horns and set fireworks. The spontaneous celebrations were repeated in East Jerusalem and throughout the occupied West Bank.

The atmosphere was gloomier in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced angry accusations from his conservative base that he believes he stopped the fighting too soon.

As in the three previous wars between bitter enemies, the last round of fighting concluded without a clear winner. Israel claimed to have caused great damage to Hamas with hundreds of devastating airstrikes but, again, could not stop rocket launching.

Thousands of Palestinians celebrate in Gaza. Photo: Reuters

Hamas claims victory

Hamas too claimed victory despite the dire consequences of the war for countless Palestinian families who lost their loved ones, their homes and their businesses. Now you face the enormous challenge of rebuild a territory affected by a high unemployment rate and the coronavirus pandemic.

The truce was mediated by neighboring Egypt after the United States pressured Israel to stop its offensive. Netanyahu announced that his country had accepted the proposal on Thursday night, stressing that “the reality on the ground will determine the future of the campaign.”

The clashes began on May 10, when Hamas insurgents in Gaza fired long-range rockets into Jerusalem. The projectiles came after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police in Al-Aqsa.

The harsh police tactics deployed in the complex and the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers fueled tensions.

Hamas and other insurgent groups launched more than 4,000 projectiles towards Israel during the war. Dozens of them made their way to Tel Aviv, the country’s bustling commercial capital. Israel responded with hundreds of airstrikes against what it called Hamas’ military infrastructure, including a vast network of tunnels.

At least 230 Palestinians died, including 65 minors and 39 women, and 1,710 more were injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. In Israel 12 people died, including a five-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Since the start of the fighting, Gaza’s infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, has deteriorated rapidly and the air offensive caused damage to schools and health centers.

Medical supplies, water and fuel to generate electricity are in short supply in the Strip, on which Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade when Hamas seized power from the Palestinian Authority in 2007. Since then, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has ruled autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has a limited influence in Gaza.

Associated Press

