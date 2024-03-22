Veto of Russia and China at the UN Security Council on the draft resolution proposed by the US which linked an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to the release of the hostages held by Hamas in the Palestinian enclave. There were eleven votes in favour, three against and there was one abstention. In the past, the US has blocked resolutions in the Security Council three times.

“Once again Russia puts politics ahead of progress.” Thus the United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, lamented the fact that Russia, together with China, blocked the American resolution with the veto with the sole objective of seeing the United States' attempt fail.

Before the vote, the American diplomat had asked for support for the resolution, saying that “we want to see an immediate and continued ceasefire as part of an agreement that leads to the release of all hostages who are in the hands of Hamas and other groups and allows them to enter much more life-saving humanitarian aid in Gaza.”