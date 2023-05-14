Ceasefire in Gaza begins Saturday, 13: Reuters

Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted missiles launched from the Gaza Strip in the Sderot region of southern Israel on Thursday. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

After an intensification in recent days of conflicts between Israel and Palestinian members of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, both agreed to carry out a ceasefire this Saturday (13) from 22:00 (16:00 GMT). The information is from the Reuters Agency with sources of Palestinian authorities, but Israeli authorities have not confirmed adherence to the peace agreement.

The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was brokered by Egypt, which asked the two sides to embrace the peace agreement. “In light of the agreement of the Palestinian side and the Israeli side, Egypt announces that a ceasefire between the Palestinian side and the Israeli side has been reached,” said an excerpt from the text that was accessed by Reuters.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants, for their part, declared that they had joined the truce. “We declare our acceptance of the Egyptian announcement and will abide by it as long as the occupation (Israel) respects it,” said Dawoud Shehab, spokesman for the group.

This Saturday (13), even in the final moments of the ceasefire negotiation, attacks intensified in the region, with two Palestinians being shot dead and three people injured in the north of the West Bank.

More than a thousand rockets have been fired between Israel and Palestinians in recent days, in the biggest conflict in the region since 2021. In addition to 33 Palestinians killed and two people in Israel, 147 people were injured.