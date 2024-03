French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, stated this Sunday (17) that Russia will be asked for a ceasefire during the Paris Olympic Games, scheduled to take place in the French capital between the months of July and August.

“Yes, it will be asked,” Macron said when asked about this possibility during an interview with Ukrainian television station TCHwhich lasted more than 20 minutes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), reserved the right to make any future decisions regarding the participation of Russian athletes in the Paris Olympic Games.

Today, those athletes who meet certain conditions – not belonging to the Army and not having supported the invasion of Ukraine – can participate in the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Games, but only in individual modalities and without their national symbols and under the name “ Individual Neutral Athletes.”

ROC President Stanislav Pozdaniakov said last week that he will not boycott the Olympics despite the IOC's “discriminatory” views on allowing Russian athletes to participate.