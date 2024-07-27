Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

The situation in the Ukraine war remains tense. After Kharkiv, another region could become the focus of an offensive. (Symbolic image) © Madeleine Kelly/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

According to the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, the restoration of Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders is the only acceptable basis for a solution to the conflict.

Istanbul – In an interview with Euronews the Ukrainian ambassador in the TürkiyeWassyl Bodnar, warned urgently that the Ukraine could lose a quarter of its territory to Russia in the event of an immediate ceasefire. Bodnar stressed that such a ceasefire without a withdrawal of Russian troops from the temporarily occupied territories would allow Russia to continue its military attacks.

Ukraine war: “A ceasefire would leave 25 percent of Ukraine under Russian control”

According to Bodnar, the only acceptable solution to the conflict is the return of Ukraine’s territorial integrity in accordance with the requirements of international law. He pointed out that many countries have already proposed the idea of ​​a ceasefire, but hardly anyone has considered the far-reaching consequences. “A ceasefire at this point would leave 25 percent of Ukraine under Russian control and give Moscow time to further develop its military capabilities and resume attacks on Ukraine,” said Bodnar.

The ambassador made it clear that Ukraine is sticking to its position: the only way to peace is the withdrawal of Russian troops and the observance of international law. Only after these conditions have been met will Ukraine be ready to negotiate other options.

Russia: Putin rejects negotiations without complete demilitarization

In a statement during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin from a Russia’s participation in negotiations according to media reports know nothing. This is interpreted by many as a precondition for capitulation. Putin has also excluded the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, as a negotiating partner, although he had previously described it as the only legitimate Ukrainian institution.

Only a few days after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the first negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place. According to a report by Wall Street Journal According to reports, in these early talks Russia demanded the unconditional surrender of Ukraine and the removal of the government under President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Subsequently, Russia’s President set new conditions for a ceasefire in mid-June. Among other things, he demanded that Ukraine return from four territories that Russia had annexed in violation of international law in 2022. This would mean a significant renunciation of Ukrainian territory, including regions that Russia had not conquered militarily. The Ukrainian government rejected this demand as “absurd”. (jala)