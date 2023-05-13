Egypt has brokered a ceasefire between Palestinian militants and Israel. This is reported by Reuters news agency based on Palestinian officials and Egyptian media. The ceasefire is in effect from 10 p.m. local time.

Palestinian militants and Israel have been firing rockets at each other for five days. Dozens of people were killed, mainly on the Palestinian side. The Israeli military has launched attacks on hundreds of targets in the Gaza Strip. Israel claimed on Friday that more than 600 rockets have been fired from Gaza since Wednesday, nearly 200 of which were intercepted.

Neighboring Egypt has already announced that it wants to mediate in the conflict. Concerned sources told AFP news agency on Friday that Egypt had begun to de-escalate in the mediation. Cairo has urged both sides to abide by the ceasefire, according to Egypt’s al-Qahera news channel.

The international community has also called for calm in the region. The US State Department called the death toll "tragic and heartbreaking" and urged steps to curb the violence. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared: "The bloodshed must stop now" and the United Nations warned that the unrest "has a negative impact on the already difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza."

Hunger strike

Last week there were also several rocket attacks back and forth between Gaza and Israel. The rocket fire followed the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan (45), who was on hunger strike and died in an Israeli cell. Adnan was imprisoned because of his position with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The airstrikes are similar to those in August 2022, when Israel bombed the homes of commanders of the Islamic Jihad group. In the process, the Iranian-backed group lost its top two commanders and dozens of other militants.

Gaza was again hit by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. ©AFP

