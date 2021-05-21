The ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza Strip came into force at 02:00 (Moscow time) on May 21. It is reported by TASS…

According to local media reports, the “victory of the resistance” is being actively celebrated in the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of people took to the streets of Ramallah and fireworks are fired into the sky in honor of the end of hostilities.

Earlier, Israel accepted the Egyptian initiative for a bilateral ceasefire with Palestine. According to an official statement from the government’s press service, the Israeli security cabinet voted unanimously in favor of the decision.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. Then, on May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, over three thousand rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 10 Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.