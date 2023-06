Colombians pay tribute in Bogota to the nine soldiers killed in an ELN attack in the Catatumbo region | Photo: EFE/Carlos Ortega

The bilateral ceasefire between the government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) will be nationwide and will last six months, announced this Thursday (8) the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, for the Colombia Today Radiothe official radio station of the Colombian government.

The official recalled that this is the first time that the ELN has agreed to a bilateral ceasefire for half a year “with monitoring and verification mechanisms that will be installed in the coming days and weeks”. Rueda’s announcement was made shortly before government and ELN delegations requested a postponement of the closing of the third round of negotiations, scheduled for the Cuban capital, Havana. Colombia’s negotiations with the ELN began last November in Venezuela, with a second round of negotiations in February in Mexico, and then transferred to Cuba.

“We ask the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, and the first commander of the ELN, Antonio García, for one more day to finalize the details of the texts of the Cuba Accords and their respective protocols,” the table said in a statement. “This ceasefire will have very concrete effects in the territories, it will include educational processes and guarantees to facilitate the reduction of anxiety among the inhabitants of various territories of the country”, declared Rueda.