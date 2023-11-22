Home page politics

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip. © Leo Correa/AP/dpa

As of Thursday morning, the weapons in the Gaza Strip will be silent – at least temporarily.

Tel Aviv – According to the Islamist Hamas, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time (9 a.m. CET) on Thursday. Hamas leader Moussa Abu Marsuk mentioned this time on Wednesday in an interview with the Al-Jazeera news channel.

It was initially unclear whether the pause in fighting also included the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and Palestinian militants in Lebanon.

The Islamist Hamas and the Israeli government had previously agreed on a ceasefire in the sealed-off Gaza Strip for at least four days and the exchange of 50 hostages for Palestinian prisoners. dpa