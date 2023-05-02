Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk, Nail Akkoyun

Bombs, explosions, shots: the fighting in Sudan continues. Helpers report extreme conditions, hundreds of thousands flee. The news ticker.

Update from May 2nd, 6:50 p.m.: The leaders of the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire from May 4th to May 11th. This was announced by the foreign ministry of neighboring South Sudan on Tuesday. The President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, has been mediating between the two parties to the conflict for a few days as a representative of the Northeast African regional association IGAD.

Al-Burhan and Daglo have agreed to nominate representatives for negotiations to take place in South Sudan’s capital Juba. A date has yet to be set for the start of negotiations, South Sudan’s foreign ministry said. The rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation makes a de-escalation of the conflict imperative, it said.

Sudan conflict: Helpers report mountains of corpses in Khartoum

First report from May 2nd: Khartoum – The war between two power-seeking generals in Sudan has increasingly devastating consequences for the people of the country. According to the British, helpers on site describe Guardiansthat piles of corpses lie in the streets of the capital Khartoum. People are forced to drink polluted water directly from the Nile, and serious diseases are spreading.

Despite ceasefire: explosions and shots in Sudan

Fighting appears to be continuing despite a ceasefire that is still in effect. Violent explosions and gunfire could still be heard, the report said. In southern Sudan, residents reported the use of anti-aircraft missiles in response to the bombing. The two rival groups apparently blame each other for the ongoing fighting despite the extended ceasefire.

The US has urged US citizens still in Sudan to leave the country on merchant ships. The US magazine reports on this Newsweek. Many countries carried out evacuation missions after the fighting began, including the German federal government. But there is also criticism for this: A doctor from Sudan criticizes that the international community leaves the Sudanese helpless and acts hypocritically.

Fighting in Sudan: 330,000 internally displaced

At least 334,000 internally displaced persons have had to leave their homes since the fighting broke out, reports the UN Organization for Migration. At least 100,000 other people fled to neighboring countries such as Chad, Egypt or South Sudan. The UN refugee agency is preparing that more than 800,000 people could flee if the fighting does not stop.

The de facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been fighting in the north-east African country with around 46 million inhabitants since mid-April with the help of the army against his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). At the end of last week, around 530 dead and a good 4,600 injured were reported as a result of the fighting. However, the authorities assume that the true numbers are significantly higher. (smu/nak with dpa)