Nfter more than two days of armed fighting in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, the parties to the conflict agreed on a ceasefire on Monday. The parliamentarian responsible for the region, Osama Saad, called a meeting with the representatives of the groups involved on Monday afternoon. “The conference participants agreed on a ceasefire,” said Saad of the German Press Agency. All parties were of the opinion that security in the camp should be maintained.

According to the UN, at least eleven people have been killed in the ongoing fighting. Another 40 were injured, including employees of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said its director in Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus, on Monday. Because of the fighting, the UN organization had “temporarily stopped” its work in the camp. The nearby Al-Hamshari hospital reported at least seven dead and 35 injured.

2000 people on the run

As Klaus further reported, two UNRWA schools were damaged during the violent clashes between rival Palestinian groups and 2,000 people were forced to flee. She called on “all armed actors to respect all buildings (…) of UNRWA in accordance with international law”. The parties to the conflict should also “immediately” take all necessary measures to protect civilians, including children.

Fighting in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon broke out on Saturday evening after the death of Fatah commander Abu Ashraf al-Armushi, who is believed to have been assassinated. According to Saad, there should be “an in-depth investigation” into the assassination. Five Fatah members, including a military official, were subsequently killed in an ambush. Since Sunday, members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah and Islamists have been facing each other, as Fatah announced.

Clashes involving automatic weapons, sniper rifles and anti-tank missiles continued Monday despite the announcement of a ceasefire Sunday night. Shells fell in front of the camp, schools and shops were closed. Dozens of residents fled the camp, an AFP correspondent reported. Others therefore sought protection in a nearby mosque.







Palestinian camps de facto lawless zones

With around 80,000 inhabitants, Ain al-Hilwah in the south of the country is the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon. Most residents are refugees from the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948 and their descendants. Other Palestinian residents were expelled there during the Lebanese Civil War (1975-90). In recent years, Palestinians have also come from Syria because of the civil war there. Violent clashes are common there. In 2015, an attack on a Fatah security officer in the camp failed.

For many years, there has been an agreement according to which the Lebanese army does not enter Palestinian camps. Palestinian groups take care of security there. In fact, however, the camps are lawless zones. In Ain al-Hilweh, for example, extremists and fugitives were taken in.