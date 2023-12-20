As the days go by, and the war between Israel and Hamas advances unchecked towards its fourth month, the UN's impotence in adopting measures to stop the bleeding in Gaza is becoming clearer, more than the blockade of its Security Council, the growing isolation of the United States in the organization, similar to that surrounding Russia since it invaded Ukraine at the end of February 2022. Washington's veto of a draft humanitarian ceasefire resolution in the Council, the Last December 8, and its opposition to the one adopted by a large majority in the General Assembly four days later, have exposed the superpower: in that last vote, only nine other countries supported its rejection, all of them of little weight in the international concert, except Israel. When it comes to the Gaza war, the United States stands alone against the world, or vice versa.

The persistent rejection of the Joe Biden Administration to any measure that implies a ceasefire or a cessation of hostilities, even to provide humanitarian aid, has also torpedoed and slowed down the functioning of the Security Council, the body in charge of ensuring world peace and security. The usually scheduled agenda of sessions and appearances has suffered continuous amendments in recent days, and the agenda has been disturbed on several occasions to allow time for negotiations.

The differences between the United States and the rest of the Council members caused this Tuesday, for the second time in 24 hours, to cancel a debate session and the vote on the latest attempt at a resolution, presented by the United Arab Emirates, which proposes a cessation of hostilities. to allow the delivery of aid to Gazans and a novelty, a control mechanism by the UN to supervise its distribution. This inspection seems to be the main point of friction in the negotiations this Wednesday, since the United States, like Israel, refuses to transfer control of aid inspection to the UN, a step that Washington has defended in other wars and conflicts. which humanitarian groups consider vital to getting supplies to them quickly enough. Israel is very reluctant to lose control of that process. Diplomatic sources point to the possibility of a new US veto.

The key points of the text, subjected to almost incessant review in the last 48 hours, are the call for “an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” to allow the delivery of aid, accompanied by the immediate deployment of the UN oversight mechanism ; In short, “full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access” by land, sea and air. The text highlights the organization's deep concern “about the serious and rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation” in Gaza and its “serious repercussions” on the civilian population of the area, especially women and children. It also recalls the obligation to “respect and protect medical and humanitarian personnel” and requires the parties to comply with their obligations under international law.

Mention of Hamas and rejection of a ceasefire

Despite the desperate appeals of Secretary General António Guterres, who invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter to try to force a humanitarian ceasefire, the debate has become entangled since the war began in a Byzantine, or semantic, discussion. , on the terms of the text. Washington flatly rejects expressions such as “end, pause, interruption of fighting” and differs on the correct definition of the way in which aid is channeled: “Corridor” and “humanitarian corridor” are some of the options, to which is added now the hypothetical veto of UN supervision. The United States, as Israel's voice in the Council, has established two red lines: any mention of a ceasefire or even a cessation of hostilities – whether “sustainable”, “durable” or “prolonged”, among other names -, since both countries consider that it would only benefit Hamas, and the addition of an express reference to the Hamas attacks on October 7, which triggered the war. Added to this is now their rejection of the UN supervising aid deliveries.

The almost final version of the draft – at least, the one that was circulating this Tuesday – expresses a strong condemnation “of all acts of terrorism” that will probably seem lukewarm to Washington. Furthermore, the text advocates a two-state solution, underlining the importance of unifying the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority (PNA). Another point of friction with the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which has already stated that it will not allow an ANP Government in the Strip. Washington, on the other hand, has considered that option as the preferable one.

Beyond the fierce defense of its ally in the Middle East, Washington has been left alone in the international community, a fact that contradicts the White House's commitment to multilateralism after Donald Trump's four years of isolationism. Israel's red lines, drawn to the millimeter by the US in the Council – where the Israeli State does not sit – could derail the Emirati proposal this Wednesday, when it will theoretically be put to a vote, according to Arab diplomatic sources. It would be the second time in two weeks that the US representative raised his hand in a veto, an image that on December 8 exemplified his international isolation.

Negotiations have intensified in recent hours between the US and the Emirates, as a driver of the resolution. “We are committed in a constructive and transparent way, throughout the entire process, to agree on a text that can be approved,” he said late on Monday, with the usual langue de bois (double speech) diplomat, a member of the US representation at the UN in statements to the Reuters agency. But, he added, “the UAE [Emiratos Árabes Unidos] “They know exactly what can be approved and what cannot: it is up to them if they want to get it.”

On the 8th, Washington vetoed a Council resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The UN General Assembly, of 193 members, demanded a ceasefire four days later, with 153 States voting in favor, but its decision lacks the binding nature of those of the Council.

The blow to the credibility of the United States in the UN could be definitive if it repeats its veto. A Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the United States, France, China, Great Britain or Russia, the five permanent members of the top UN body with veto power. The semantic loop into which the debate has entered does not allow for much hope for a practical result and, even less, for the will of the United States to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, given that, according to diplomatic sources, Washington is determined not to undermine the Israel's combat capability with an aid inspection mechanism.

