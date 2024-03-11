An appeal to stop the conflict in the Middle East was launched by the workers and musicians of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

Yesterday evening, Sunday 10 March, before the “Madina” show, a banner with the words “Cease fire” was unfurled on the stage, greeted by long applause from the audience.

It should be noted that “Madina” is a ballet that tells the story of a Chechen girl who chooses not to detonate the explosive belt she carries around her waist so as not to die or kill.

READ ALSO: Ceccherini: “The Oscars? The Jews always win.” Then he apologizes: “That's what I meant.”