With the brilliance of goalkeeper Richard, Ceará overcame Sport by 4-2 in the penalty shootout (after a 1-0 defeat in the 90 minutes) to win the title of the 2023 edition of the Copa do Nordeste, this Wednesday night. (3) on Ilha do Retiro, in Recife, in the second leg of the final. The title went to Vozão, who, in the first leg of the final, triumphed by 2-1 at the Castelão stadium.

VICTORY ASSURED! The Northeast is black and white again! Congratulations to @CearaSCthree-time champion of #CopaDoNordeste! pic.twitter.com/Z4q3451a30 — Northeast Cup (@CopaNordesteCBF) May 4, 2023

This is the third opportunity in which the team from Ceará has won the regional competition title, after winning in 2015 and 2020.

Supported by a packed Ilha do Retiro, Sport was the owner of the first half. Ceará, on the other hand, had to deal with an absence in the 20th minute, when Willian Formiga was injured and had to be replaced by Danilo Barcelos.

And Leão’s goal had direct participation from Vozão’s reserve side. In the 26th minute, the ball was launched in the area and Danilo Barcelos partially cut it, allowing Luciano Juba to arrive with freedom to shoot and overcome goalkeeper Richard. With this goal, the Sport midfielder became one of the top scorers in the competition with six goals, alongside Argentine Lucero, from Fortaleza.

With the intention of deciding the final in the 90 minutes, Leão went in search of the second goal, but bumped into a Ceará that proved to be very brave to hold the result until the final whistle. In this way, the competition was decided on the maximum penalties.

And, in the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Richard was decisive in defending Luciano Juba and Gabriel Santos’ kicks to guarantee Ceará’s final victory by 4 to 2.