Ceara back to Brazilian in 2018, having suffered for six consecutive seasons in the B series. Since then the growth of the team has been constant until reaching the participation in Cup South American and become an uncomfortable rival for the best teams in the country. The picture of the northeast of the country, of the city of Strength, lives a spectacular streak of results and play and the squad is willing to make this 2021 a historic year.

In this campaign the ‘Grandpa‘, as the club is known, it has played 14 games and has only lost one, the only one that has played in the Ceará championship that resumes this Sunday after almost two months of leisure. This will cause the team to play two games in just 24 hours after having played the first leg of the final of the Northeast League which has resulted in a 0-1 victory over Bay, which brings him very close to the opportunity to revalidate the title.

This requirement in the calendar at the moment does not take its toll on the team, which bases its success on defensive reliability. In the last eight games Ceara He has only conceded one goal and that has allowed him to advance in the regional tournament and also debut in the best way in Cup South American, with a home win against Jorge Wilstermann and a draw on the court of Arsenal. On Wednesday the leadership will be played in a difficult visit to Bolivar.

Ceará stars

Among the figures of the team stands out above all Vinicius Goes, better known as Vineyard. In the past Brazilian He surprised by scoring 13 goals and at this start to the season he is leaving fantastic performances. He plays in the midfielder but his scoring ability makes him lethal in the final meters.

Later the Colombians also attract attention in the offensive part Gonzalez Y Mendoza. The first of them already left a good level in Fluminense and now he returns to Brazilian football after a brief stint in LA Galaxy. The second, a globetrotter who has even passed through India, also returned to Brazil after performing for three seasons at French Amiens. Both are fast and mobile footballers who adapt perfectly to the system of coach Guto Ferreira.

On the defensive side, it is worth highlighting the leadership of Luiz Otavio in the center of the rear. He acts as a left-handed center-back and is key to the good work of the team when it comes to not fitting in. He arrived in Ceará in 2016 to contest the B series, later achieved promotion and now shines in the continental elite after a career between modest teams such as Sampaio Correia or Madureira, with whom he disputed the D series and the C series.

Guto Ferreira, key to success

Ferreira took over the team in early 2020 and led the team to the Northeast League title. From there, with the team launched and full of confidence, he managed to finish in an excellent eleventh position for the Brasileirao, adding 14 wins, some of enormous merit against Palmeiras or Flamengo.

This coach, who is far from the most renowned coaches in Brazil, can boast of having won titles consecutively since 2016. With Chapecoense he reached the state of Santa Catarina, then with Bahia he won the Northeast League and the Baiano tournament, Sport Recife in 2019 raised the Pernambuco state and already last year it won the Northeast League again.