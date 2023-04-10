Cases in which dam failures cause significant impacts on populations in cities such as Piquet Carneiro, in Ceará, where residents had to be evacuated from the center last week; It is Farias Brito, which had shops, streets and schools floodedworry the authorities.

According to Captain Teixeira, from the Civil Defense of Ceará, what currently requires the most attention are the small and medium-sized dams that are privately owned.

“As the construction of small and medium-sized dams is a cultural practice in our state, there is a concern, at the moment, with this type of undertaking. It is worth noting that the concern is with private dams, which often lack maintenance,” said Teixeira to Brazil Agency.

Some city halls, highlighted the captain, have already taken actions to reduce the probabilities of disasters of this nature. “With regard to Piquet Carneiro, the municipality itself has already been working on some dams”, said the captain, adding that, last Monday (3), when a dam gave way and forced people to leave the central region, a team Civil Defense went to the city to assess the risks of the structure.