Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/13/2024 – 7:38

Two men accused of trying to rob tourists who were riding in a buggy through the dunes of Cumbuco beach, in the municipality of Caucaia, in Ceará, last Tuesday, the 9th, were arrested by the Ceará police – the first on Thursday, the 11th, and the second this Friday, the 12th.

On Tuesday morning, a group of tourists was riding a buggy through the dunes and at least one of the passengers was filming the journey when the vehicle passed alongside two men armed with revolvers. They started to announce the robbery, but the buggy driver sped up and managed to escape before the duo could react.

At the end of the tour, the buggy's occupants reported the case to the police and showed the video that recorded the criminals' actions.

The police began investigating the case, managed to identify the two men and, on Thursday, the Military Police arrested Antônio Carlos da Silva Santos, aged 25, known as Kekel, in the Icaraí neighborhood, in the city of Caucaia itself.

Continuing with the investigations, civil police officers from the Metropolitan Police Station of Caucaia, in partnership with teams from the Tourist Protection Police Station and the Police Intelligence Department of the Civil Police of the State of Ceará, located and arrested Francisco Jamerson Alves Barros, aged 23, known as Chambinho. He was found in a property in the Jurema neighborhood and tried to escape, but was captured.

Barros was on the run from the penitentiary system, according to the state secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará. The report was unable to locate those responsible for defending the suspects.