Ceará was the first club to win in the debut of the 54th edition of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, Copinha, Brazil's main youth competition, which began this Tuesday (2). Pablo scored the winning goal for Vozão over Rondoniense-RO, in the city of Leme (SP), in the first round of Group 8. The matches in the group stage of the tournament are broadcast live online on the channels Paulista Football It is Paulistão on Youtube. check out HERE all clashes in the initial phase of the dispute.

THE FIRST GOAL OF THE SICREDI COPINHA 2024 IS OUT!

And what a great goal from Pablo, from @timeceara!#CopinhaSicredi2024 pic.twitter.com/T6ik6GW1Na — Copinha (@Copinha) January 2, 2024

Created 55 years ago, Copinha has already revealed big names such as Cafú (1988), Raí (1993), Fred (2003), Neymar (2009), Lucas Paquetá and, more recently, Endrick (2022), a 17-year-old Palmeiras striker. years old, already with a contract signed with Real Madrid (Spain), where he will play from the age of 18.

The first phase of the Copinha brings together 128 teams and around 3,500 young people, aged between 15 and 21. The teams are divided equally into 32 groups. After three rounds, only the top two in each group qualify for the second phase. From this stage onwards, the format of the tournament is knockout, in single games, until the finalists are defined. The Copinha 2024 title decision is scheduled for January 25th, the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

Other results

GROUP 2

Catanduva-SP 2 x 2 Portuguesa-RJ

Athletico-PR 9 x 0 Sparta-SP

GROUP 5

Francana-SP 2 x 0 Rio Claro-SP

Botafogo 1 x 0 Tiradentes-PI

GROUP 8

Leme-SP 0 x 2 Gama-DF