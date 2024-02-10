Saturday has widespread rainfall in all macro-regions of the State; on Sunday, they should be more isolated and less intense

The State of Ceará recorded heavy rains and flooding this Saturday (Feb 1, 2024). According to the Funceme (Fundação Cearense de Meteorologia e Recursos Hídricos), the Carnival weekend should be marked by “distinct rain conditions”.

For this Saturday (10.Feb), the tendency was for there to be widespread rainfall in all macro-regions of Ceará. However, further south of the state, such as in Cariri, the rains should be more concentrated and intense. The coast should also show rainfall records.

Watch (3min59s):

On Sunday (Feb 11), Funceme estimates that there will be rain, however, more isolated and less intense. The entity states that the precipitation in the next few days is due to areas of instability, breeze effects, and a combination of temperature, humidity and relief.

As for temperatures, the maximum forecast is 36°C to 38°C in the regions of Jaguaribana, Sertão Central and Inhamuns and Ibiapaba. In Fortaleza and the metropolitan region, the high should be 33ºC.