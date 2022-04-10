Ceará started the Brazilian very well, defeating Palmeiras 3-2, this Saturday (9) at Allianz Parque, and taking the lead in the competition with three points. Verdão, on the other hand, was in the bottom of the competition, without any point, after the setback.

what a result, @CearaSC! Vozão started packed! Won and convinced! pic.twitter.com/y5PNlSdZOI — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) April 10, 2022

With this victory, Vozão broke a taboo, for the first time they defeated Verdão as a visitor. Until then, in 16 games, Palmeiras had won 13 times and 3 other matches ended in equality.

The match started at a frenetic pace, with the teams betting on pressure in the opponent’s field and on speed plays. So the score didn’t take long to open. At the 6th minute, midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso recovered the ball and launched the Colombian Mendoza, who advanced at speed on the left and crossed to the area, where Jorge tried to cut with a cart, but ended up scoring against it.

And the star of Vozão’s number 10 came back to shine again in the 13th minute, when Vina took a corner and Weverton partially removed it. The ball then stayed with Mendoza, who kicked, but Marcos Rocha saved it, and the ball, capriciously, returned to the Colombian, who this time did not forgive.

However, Verdão managed to discount it in the 21st minute, when a beautiful plot between Dudu and Raphael Veiga ended with a sugary pass to Zé Rafael, who hit hard from the edge of the area to score a great goal.

With the disadvantage at home, the Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira put his team forward and, consequently, offered spaces for Ceará to counterattack. And it was in a move like this that Vozão reached the third, already at 40 of the second half. Vina found Erick, who kicked for Weverton’s partial defense, and Lucas Ribeiro took the opportunity to extend the visitors’ advantage.

In the end, Palmeiras still discounted with defender Gustavo Gómez, in a penalty kick, but the final victory really went to Ceará.

The two teams return to the field next Tuesday (12), Verdão for the Copa Libertadores against Independiente Petrolero (Bolivia) and Vozão in the Sudamericana against La Guaira (Venezuela). For the Brazilian, Palmeiras will take Goiás on Saturday (16) and Ceará will take on Botafogo a day later.

