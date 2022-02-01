Ceará defeated Sergipe 1-0 on Monday night (31) at Batistão, in their debut in the Northeast Cup. Vozão’s triumph was achieved thanks to a goal by Zé Roberto.

END OF CHAT IN BAPTISM! THE VOZÃO WINS THE GYPÃO IN THE DEBUT OF THE TWO TEAMS IN THE BEST REGIONAL ON THE PLANET!# SERXCEA #Lampions2022 pic.twitter.com/Ra4jf3AThq — Northeast Cup (@CopaDoNordeste) February 1, 2022

With the result, Ceará came to occupy the 3rd position of Group B with 3 points. Sergipe, on the other hand, remains in the bottom of Group A without any point.

Vozão’s winning goal came in the 10th minute, when Cléber sent it to debutant Zé Roberto, who did not forgive.

Ceará returns to the field on Saturday (5), when they play the Clássico-Rei with Fortaleza for the Northeast Cup.

