Ceará was very close to qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana after defeating La Guaira (Venezuela) 3-0, this Wednesday (3) at Castelão stadium.

It’s the Voice 100%! ⚪⚫ The @CearaSC solved the game with 3️⃣ goals in just over 1️⃣5️⃣ minutes and secured the 3-0 victory over @DvoLaGuaira in the fourth round of CONMEBOL Group G #South American. #GreatConquest pic.twitter.com/UFGV7Oq07K — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) May 4, 2022

This triumph guaranteed Vozão the leadership of Group G with 12 points in four matches (100% success).

After a goalless first half, Ceará started to build their victory in the 13th minute of the final stage. In the 13th minute, Colombian striker Stiven Mendoza headed in after Erick’s cross. The second came out seven minutes later, again with a header, but this time scored by Vina.

The third came in the 30th minute, when Erick recovered the ball in the middle, passed the mark as he wanted and hit a cross to score a beautiful goal.

Cuiabá disqualified

Who had a night to forget was Cuiabá, who lost 2-1 to Racing (Argentina) at Arena Pantanal and was unable to advance to the next stage of the competition.

⚽ On the flip side, the @RacingClub won 2-1 at Arena Pantanal and left the @CuiabaEC out of the fight for the spot in Group B in the round of 16 of CONMEBOL #South American.#GreatConquest pic.twitter.com/hNL9Ex4soo — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) May 4, 2022

