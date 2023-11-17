Ceagesp price index rises 6.74% in October compared to September

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/11/2023 – 17:55

São Paulo, 17 – The Ceagesp price index ended October with an increase of 6.74% compared to September. With the result obtained, the index ended the period with an accumulated 11.54% in the year and 13.74% in 12 months.

Prices in the fruit sector rose 6.43% in October. The main increases occurred in the prices of common strawberries (+36.79%), palmer mango (+32.07%), breda avocado (+23.26%), formosa papaya (+22.42%) and red guava ( +21.17%). On the other hand, the main reductions were recorded in the prices of (-17.98%), (-11.93%), (-11.10%), jackfruit (-9.09%) and acerola (-8.94 %).

In vegetables (+1.48%), the main advances occurred in the prices of macaroni pods (+110.33%), jiló (+41.34%), maxixe (+30.57%), common eggplant (+25 .38%) and Japanese pumpkin (+24.84%). On the other hand, the main declines were seen in the prices of yellow peppers (-24.13%), country cucumbers (-22.36%), red peppers (-19.11%), red tomatoes (-12.43%) and gold (-9.05%).

In vegetables (+26.99%), prices for coriander (+333.70%), parsley (+74.89%), smooth lettuce (+61.47%), curly lettuce (+59.90%) and iceberg lettuce (+56.43%) registered the main increases in October, while the main reductions were recorded by green (-10.74%), leeks (-6.76%), basil (-3.45%) , oregano (-2.13%) and common chicory (-1.23%).

The miscellaneous sector showed a 14.18% increase in prices, with an increase in national onions (+53.39%), washed potatoes (+31.13%), white eggs (+11.28%), red eggs ( +3.58%) and quail eggs (+1.42%), against a decline in dried coconut (-2.25%), national garlic (-1.96%) and peanuts in shell (-1.68% ).

In fish (-0.11%), the main reductions were in saltwater catfish (-13.46%), swordfish (-9.95%), captive shrimp (-6.15%), saltwater croaker (- 4.43%) and imported salmon (-4.42%). The main increases, on the other hand, were sardine lages (+49.59%), anchovies (+30.06%), blue dogfish (+25.93%), curimba (+22.99%) and abrótea ( +19.66%).