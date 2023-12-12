admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/12/2023 – 19:39

The Ceagesp price index ended November with an increase of 1.59% compared to October. The 1.05% decline in prices in the vegetable sector dragged down the indicator's performance in the month.

Prices in the fruit sector rose 0.27% in November. The main increases occurred in the prices of sour passion fruit (+47.69%), imported Williams pear (+32.16%), dwarf banana (+20.03%), lime orange (+15.67%) and imported anjou (+15.03%). On the other hand, the main reductions were recorded in the prices of Formosa papaya (-26.65%), Hawaiian papaya (-26.54%), figs (-25.10%), Tommy Atkins mango (-24.61%) and palmer mango (-20.43%).

In vegetables (-1.05%), the main declines occurred in the prices of macaroni pods (-40.24%), common eggplant (-31.54%), jiló (-27.47%), gherkin (-24 .40%) and okra (-13.43%). On the other hand, the main advances were seen in the prices of yam (+52.14%), chayote (+39.73%), beetroot (+22.08%), Italian zucchini (+19.75%) and cherry tomatoes (+17.97%).

In vegetables (+12.97%), the prices of parsley (+105.87%), chard (+69.75%), common endive (+55.72%), spinach (+49.76%) and hydroponic mimosa lettuce (+40.85%) registered the main increases in November, while the main reductions were recorded by coriander (-49.25%), carrot with leaves (-13.53%), chives (-3.07 %), green (-2.29%) and Paris mushroom (-1.46%).

The miscellaneous sector showed a 9.85% increase in prices, with an increase in national onions (+31.55%), asterix potatoes (+24.26%), washed potatoes (+12.39%) and quail eggs (+0.86%), against a decline in dried coconut (-5.89%), national garlic (-4.67%), brown eggs (-1.84%), shelled peanuts (-1.50% ) and white eggs (-0.49%).

In fish (+1.11%), the main increases were white peroá (+31.63%), anchovies (+19.79%), tuna (+17.65%), curimba (+9.66% ) and blue dogfish (+6.43%). The main reductions, on the other hand, were in white hake (-15.19%), betara (-13.25%), mackerel (-7.60%), hake (-6.49%) and mole (- 4.98%).