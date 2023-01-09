After the reconciliation with Stefano in C’è Posta Per Te, Valentina would be pregnant with the fourth child

Even this year You’ve Got Mail, the program hosted by Maria De Filippi has returned to keep all Italian viewers company. Among the protagonists of the first episode aired on Saturday 7 January 2023 were Stefano and Valentina. A few months after the reconciliation, the two would be expecting their fourth child. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt You’ve Got Mail It is one of programs most loved and followed in the world of Italian television. The new edition of the format conducted by Maria DeFilippi debuted on the small screen on Saturday 7 January 2023. Among the moving stories, the first episode featured that of Valentina and Stefano who have reconciled.

According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, now the couple would be waiting for theirs fourth child. In fact, a few months after the recording of the episode, it seems that Valentina and Stefano are living their own love story in a serene way. In light of this, both would have decided to expand their family.

This news was spread by one source very close to the couple. However, currently none has come yet denial or confirmation neither by those directly involved nor by Maria De Filippi. To find out more details on the matter we will have to wait for the last episode of You’ve Got Mail in which the editorial staff will show thesuccessful of some stories.

C’è Posta Per Te: the story of Valentina and Stefano

There history by Valentina and Stefano was the one most commented on by the Italian public. After cheating on her husband, Valentina called Stefano in the program hosted by Maria De Filippi. The man opened the envelope only after being urged by the presenter as he was not willing to forgive the betrayal of his wife.