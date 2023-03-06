These are the words of the boy who does not accept his mother’s new partner

For the son it is as if she had disappeared forever, he no longer wants to know anything about it. TO You’ve got mail Alessio closes to mum Roberta the envelope, after the woman had asked for help from Maria De Filippi’s program to re-establish relations. The young boy absolutely does not approve of his mother’s relationship with a man 17 years her junior.

In the episode of C’è posta per te on 4 March, the first broadcast after the death of Maurizio Costanzo (but recorded before the grave mourning of Maria De Filippi), the story of Roberta and Alessio moved everyone.

Roberta wrote to the program in order to try to reconnect with his son Alessio, whom he hasn’t seen for three years. In fact, the boy does not accept that her mother has a boyfriend, David, who is 17 years younger than her. And with a different skin color.

When Roberta became pregnant with her new partner, Alessio also asked her to terminate the pregnancy. Despite everything, the woman cannot think of her life without her son beside her:

Everything I’ve done has always been in vain. I only received insults and swear words. I miss hearing myself called mom, since you call your father’s partner mom and you got her name tattooed too. There is only one mother and no one can take her place.

Alessio points out that the main problem is the age difference and skin color is only secondary. According to him, his mother preferred his partner to him and she will never be able to forgive her.

Maria De Filippi, at the boy’s decision to close the envelope, tries to make him think:

I hope you understand that your mother loves you. There is a little girl who looks like you too.

Alessio, however, does not listen to reason and when his mother starts crying, this is his comment: