The actress and friend of Maria commented on the first episode of the program on social networks.

The first episode of was aired on Saturday evening You’ve Got Mail and as usual it was a success. The program of Maria DeFilippi for years it has monopolized Saturday night ratings by making ratings records. Illustrious guests in this first episode the model and actor Can Yaman and the multi-starred chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

One of the most followed stories of the evening was the one between Valentina And Stephen. It was she who wrote to Maria that after having betrayed her husband she repented and now she intends to win him back. Stefano accepts the invitation and shows up in the studio.

Source: web

The woman said she felt neglected and humiliated by her husband for a long time. She repeatedly pointed out this attitude to him but nothing has changed. Last year she met a guy at work and she indulged in her attentions enough to ask for a separation. But according to her, when her husband packed his bags to leave home, she realized that she was still in love with him.

History has divided the web between those who have criticized the man’s very macho behavior and those who have not wanted in any way to justify the betrayal of his wife. Many famous people have also commented on the story, starting with Chiara Ferragni and Fedez and also Sabrina Ferilli. Maria’s friend commented in her Instagram stories.

“Leave this Mari, the envelope won’t open. Pity” – wrote the actress after the first hesitations of the man to open the envelope. Then in the end, after a long speech from Maria Stefano, he convinced himself to embrace Valentina again.

“But I don’t believe it, ao succeeded”- commented Sabrina. Maria had given him a long speech in which she tried to make him understand that she had been too punitive.

“When you talk to her you get so, punitive. Punish the woman you married, the woman with whom you share love in the evening, the mother of your children. “Why do you have to punish her? I didn’t say it’s your fault, she gave you the explanation why she acted like this. She understood that she was wrong. I think this famous nighttime outburst that you have on a weeknight might be with someone else. If you decide to have it only with her it is because there is still something. With the head you are still married to her. Be careful not to punish yourself too” – the words of the presenter.