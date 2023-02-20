C’è Posta per te, the story of Katia, who hasn’t hugged her father for 7 years, because she decided to separate from her husband

On the evening of Saturday 18 February, a new episode of C’è Posta per te was broadcast, where Maria De Filippi told the story of Katia. A woman who, after her husband separated, her father broke off all relations with her, because he is his wife’s brother.

The woman said she brought Maria, her boyfriend’s sister into their life several years ago. She moved from Calabria, in Germany and that’s where she met Katia’s father.

The man and the girl start a relation secretly and later decide to tell everything. The gentleman already had 4 children from his previous marriage, but after the start of this new relationship, puts an end to relationships with his three 10-year-old twin sons.

The only one with whom he maintains a relationship is Katia. She says she’s always had a connection to the new one wife of the father, for a quiet life. However, when she realizes that she no longer loves her husband and decides to part with her, her situation changes drastically for her.

Maria is the ex-husband’s sister and in fact, the father decides to interrupt all the relationships with his daughter, also in order not to do an injustice to his new wife. The two do not feel for 7 long years and Katia is convinced that it is only the woman’s fault.

The presenter tries to reason with him and he admits that it is happy to see her, since she is still his daughter, but initially he is undecided about what to do.

The father opens the envelope to Katia, after the words of Maria De Filippi

Maria the wife, says that for her it can open, but the man remains silent for a long time. At one point, however, he turns to his wife for advice. But it is precisely at this point that the presenter he blurts out he says:

Listen, do you try to decide yourself? You decide! The fact that you don’t decide independently means that there is always hostility between your daughter and Maria!

The man finally decides to open and hug Katia. She the latter later also goes to hug Maria, since she has understood that deep down she is to blame it’s not just his. In the end Maria De Filippi tells him: “If left alone, it’s a real mess!”