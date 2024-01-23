Are Flavia and Gianmarco back together after C'è Posta per Te? Here is the whole truth months after the recording of the program

Last Saturday during the second episode of C'è Posta Per Te, the story of Flavia and Gianmarco. The latter called the well-known program to be able to win back the heart of his ex-girlfriend after a series of betrayals and long “slips”.

One of the most appreciated stories but at the same time commented on and in some ways criticized and which, in the last few hours, has returned to the center of gossip. The two young people had broken up after a relationship that lasted 4 years and now, months later, fans of the program are wondering if they got back together really or not.

Flavia after discovering her ex-boyfriend's cheating, she decided to close the issue and leave the program alone. In fact, on several occasions, she had confirmed that she was no longer in love with Gianmarco, convinced that the latter continued to date various girls.

C'è Posta per Te, are Flavia and Gianmarco back together? The truth months later

However, months later, viewers and especially fans of You've Got Mail they wonder if the two are really back together or not. It is precisely the latter that breaks the silence on the issue.

The young Flavia has started to have a decent following on her social profiles thanks to the increase in her fans but for now, she doesn't seem to have retraced her steps. In fact, the latter has no intention of returning to her ex-boyfriend after the multiple betrayals she received.

The kind words, the promises but above all the apologies that Gianmarco made to her in front of all of Italy were of no use. In fact, months later, the latter does not seem to have managed to regain the trust and heart of Flavia, the same one who continues to post the phrase “under her photos” on her social media.What happens?”, quoting his ex-partner in a joking and ironic way.