In yesterday’s episode, March 4, of C’è Posta per Te, the story of Roberta and Alessio was told: the woman turned to Maria De Filippi’s program because she would like to reconnect with her son, whom she hasn’t seen for three years. The boy has not accepted that his mother is engaged to David, a man 17 years younger and with a different skin color from him. Roberta got pregnant and when Alessio found out she even told her to terminate the pregnancy.

“Everything I’ve done has always been useless – said the woman -. I only received insults and swear words. I miss hearing myself called mom, since you call your father’s partner mom and you got her name tattooed too. There is only one mother and no one can take her place ”.

Alessio then specified that David’s skin color “is secondary” to him, but that he was ashamed of his young age. The problem, however, arose because the mother preferred her partner to him: “At home we were never happy and I told her ‘It’s me or him’ and she replied that she couldn’t finish a two-year relationship. I don’t miss her, I don’t want to see her. David is as indifferent to me as she is. I was ashamed because it seemed like she was dating a friend of mine. I said that she is dead to me, but I don’t wish death on anyone ”.

Maria De Filippi then tried to make Alessio think, explaining to him that it is clear how much his mother cares about him and that perhaps he should get to know his little sister: “I hope you understand that your mother loves you. There is a little girl who looks like you too”. But Alessio doesn’t want to know: “I don’t care”.

“I guess you want to close the envelope,” Maria De Filippi then said. He nodded. Then seeing her mother cry she added: “she is good at playing the victim. look at her? No, I don’t give a damn about her. I don’t even want to see it.”