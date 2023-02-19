The woman is pregnant, these are her words for her partner: “You have turned my life upside down”

Last year Alessia Fourth participated in the first episode of You’ve Got Mail. Her ex-husband had delivered her envelope after her betrayal with her cousin. Alessia’s story was one of the most talked about on the web. Today the woman has changed completely and in the last few hours she has become the protagonist of an announcement that she is making the rounds of the web. Alessia is expecting a baby from her new partner.

Alessia Quarto is in sweet waiting. In recent days, the woman has shared some shots on her Instagram page that have certainly not gone unnoticed by the people of the network. The former protagonist of You’ve Got Mail will soon become a mother.

After the end of the story with his ex husband, Alessia has completely changed her life. Today, in fact, the woman has found serenity alongside her new partner from whom she will soon have her first son. Alessia shared the image of a pregnancy test on her social pages. These are the words that she accompanied the post in question:

You turned my life upside down. There is no greater and stronger emotion. You are my little big love. When your heart started beating mine started to live again.

At the moment we do not know the gender of the baby, as well as the identity of Alessia Quarto’s new partner. These are the words that the former protagonist of You’ve Got Mail wrote for him some time ago on social media:

You have transformed everything into joy, simplicity and smiles. To someone like me who needed small gestures you gave your world. I don’t believe in “forever” and maybe not even in “LOVE” but I believe that something important is binding us every day.

We just have to wait for the next few months to find out if Alessia will share the news of the baby’s sex on social networks. In the meantime, we send you our most sincere wishes.