C’è Posta per Te 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

Tonight, Saturday 7 January 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5 C’è Posta per Te is broadcast, the historic program by Maria De Filippi born in 2000. In recent years, among the number of guests who have made a surprise special , we have seen actors such as: Claudio Amendola, Beppe Fiorello, Giorgio Panariello, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Gabriel Garko, Marco Bocci, Giulia Michelini and international stars such as Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Sean Penn, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper, John Travolta , Dustin Hoffman, Patrick Dempsey, Robert De Niro and many others. Also this year we will find new exciting stories every Saturday evening in prime time on Canale 5. Where to see C’è Posta per Te 2022 live on TV and in live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

Maria De Filippi’s program, as always, will be broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 (approximately) on Canale 5.

You’ve Got Mail 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay platform. It is, in fact, a completely free streaming platform. To access it, just enter a password and a valid email without the obligation to pay any monthly or annual subscription. Another way to make up your appointments with the show, which will be conducted by Maria De Filippi, is to access WittyTV, again completely free.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch C’è Posta per Te 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? The exact number of episodes planned has not been disclosed, but about ten episodes should be aired. The first Saturday 7 January 2023; the last one – barring surprises – on Saturday 18 March 2023. The episode of Saturday 11 February should instead skip the final cause of the Sanremo 2023 Festival on Rai 1. Below is the possible programming on Canale 5: