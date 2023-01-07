C’è Posta per Te 2023: previews and guests of the first episode, 7 January

Tonight, Saturday 7 January 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5 the first episode of C’è Posta per Te will be broadcast, the historic program by Maria De Filippi born in 2000. In recent years, among the number of guests who made a surprise special, we saw actors such as: Claudio Amendola, Beppe Fiorello, Giorgio Panariello, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Gabriel Garko, Marco Bocci, Giulia Michelini and international stars such as Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Sean Penn, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper, John Travolta, Dustin Hoffman, Patrick Dempsey, Robert De Niro and many others. Also this year we will find new exciting stories every Saturday evening in prime time on Canale 5. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews and guests

Tonight, during the first episode, there will be many exciting stories and guests much loved by Italian TV. But who are the postmen of C’è Posta per Te 2022? The invitations to participate were delivered by the postmen: Gianfranco Apicerni, Marcello Mordino, Chiara Carcano and Andrea Offredi and Giovanni Vescovo who rode their bicycles around Italy and abroad.

During the first appointment of the people show hosted by Maria De Filippi, the story of a betrayal will also be told. The fateful ‘envelope’ will divide a husband and wife. She the latter asked for the help of the program to win back her partner. But he doesn’t seem to want to know: “She’s a snake”, to then add: “She had to understand that before doing certain actions. Before I found her under this person’s house and she above”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see C’è Posta per Te 2022 on live TV and live streaming? Maria De Filippi’s program, as always, will be broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 (approximately) on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity. It is, in fact, a completely free streaming platform. To access it, just enter a password and a valid email without the obligation to pay any monthly or annual subscription. Another way to make up your appointments with the show, which will be conducted by Maria De Filippi, is to access WittyTV, also in this case completely free.